Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,205 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in Illumina by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock opened at $220.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.37. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $371.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.