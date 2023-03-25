Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Trading Up 8.3%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Immune Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile

Immune Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

