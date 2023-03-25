Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.33.
NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.3298 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.15%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.
Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.
