Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.33.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.27. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.3298 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.