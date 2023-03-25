Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Stock Position Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Acas LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.6 %

KAPR stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.97. 19,468 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

