Insider Buying: Beforepay Group Limited (ASX:B4P) Insider Purchases A$34,377.47 in Stock

Beforepay Group Limited (ASX:B4P – Get Rating) insider Stefan Urosevic acquired 113,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$34,377.47 ($23,072.13).

Beforepay Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 16.73.

About Beforepay Group

Beforepay Group Limited provides pay-on-demand services through mobile applications in Australia. The company provides finance to individuals by way of pay advances. Beforepay Group Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

