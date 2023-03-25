Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) General Counsel Sells 7,458 Shares of Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 7,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $15,363.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

PLBY Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,302. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). PLBY Group had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 104.04%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLBY shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About PLBY Group

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.