Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $78.58.

Insider Activity

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.