Intergy Private Wealth LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $196.93. 2,324,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

