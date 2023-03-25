Intergy Private Wealth LLC Acquires 702 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.17. The stock had a trading volume of 535,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,830. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

