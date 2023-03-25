Intergy Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.06. 1,084,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
