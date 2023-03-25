Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,098,000 after buying an additional 1,156,612 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,709,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,409,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 708.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 99,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,482,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.91. 395,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

