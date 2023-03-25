Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 4.3% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $37.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.