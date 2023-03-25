Intergy Private Wealth LLC Sells 588 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.81. The company had a trading volume of 326,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

