Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $4.96 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $4.96 or 0.00017973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $25.76 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00060947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00040629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,143,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,010,558 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

