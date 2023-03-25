Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.96

Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $7.12. Intevac shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 421,855 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IVAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Partner Cap Sec upgraded Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intevac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Intevac Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $185.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Intevac
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intevac by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intevac by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 887.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 59,973 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.
Further Reading
