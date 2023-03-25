Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.96

Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $7.12. Intevac shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 421,855 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Partner Cap Sec upgraded Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intevac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Intevac Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $185.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Intevac

In related news, CEO Nigel Hunton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,058.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Nigel Hunton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,058.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James P. Moniz acquired 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 104,231 shares of company stock valued at $698,414. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intevac by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intevac by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 887.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 59,973 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Further Reading

