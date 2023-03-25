Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Holdings Boosted by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,766,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $256,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 141.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

PZT opened at $22.62 on Friday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09.

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

