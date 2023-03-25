Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Shares Sold by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,103,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 178.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $812,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $85.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.99 and a 1-year high of $108.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.82.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

