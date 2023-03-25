IoTeX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.81 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $225.84 million and $7.81 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00331031 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,109.08 or 0.25892968 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009694 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,448,810,577 coins. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.