IoTeX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.90 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $230.82 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00330570 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,154.58 or 0.25856871 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009677 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,448,810,577 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.