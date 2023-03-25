IPVERSE 1-Day Volume Tops $900,816.81 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $900,816.81 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IPVERSE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00331233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,114.68 or 0.25908792 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010119 BTC.

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IPVERSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IPVERSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.