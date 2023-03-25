iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Stock Holdings Lessened by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 476.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 183,860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 355,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 43,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

