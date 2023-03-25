iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Boosted by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.28. 2,440,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.87.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

