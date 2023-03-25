iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 28.9% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $36,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,756,000 after purchasing an additional 219,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,521,000 after buying an additional 282,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after buying an additional 209,256 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,823,000 after buying an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,913,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,598,000 after buying an additional 21,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $217.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.19 and a 200-day moving average of $215.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.