iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Trimmed by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $236.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $285.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.