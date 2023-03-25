iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 929.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 688,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,683,000 after purchasing an additional 772,050 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $171.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

