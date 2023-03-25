iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,257 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after buying an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $132.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $166.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

