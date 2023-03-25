iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,814 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,312,725 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958,223 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,407,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,229,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150,330 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,415,978 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

