James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,631 shares during the period. James River Group accounts for about 2.6% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 2.57% of James River Group worth $20,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JRVR. StockNews.com began coverage on James River Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on James River Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

James River Group Trading Up 1.7 %

James River Group stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $777.04 million, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.39.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. James River Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $225.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.