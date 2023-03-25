JCSD Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

JCSD Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 130.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the quarter. Nuvei accounts for 2.0% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Nuvei by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Stock Down 1.7 %

NVEI opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. Nuvei Co. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $79.13. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 105.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVEI. Credit Suisse Group raised Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

