JCSD Capital LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

JCSD Capital LLC grew its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Coastal Financial accounts for approximately 5.1% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JCSD Capital LLC owned 0.62% of Coastal Financial worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the third quarter valued at $903,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCB opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $482.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.10. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $54.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $96.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $136,071.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,498.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,866,955.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 2,826 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $136,071.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,498.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,255 shares of company stock valued at $788,180 in the last 90 days. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coastal Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Community Bank and CCBX segments. The Community Bank segment is involved in banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington.

Further Reading

