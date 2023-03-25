JCSD Capital LLC Invests $48,000 in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Banc of California by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,684,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,850,000 after purchasing an additional 183,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Banc of California by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Banc of California by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 11.9% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 581,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 61,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $12.52 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $739.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 13,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $222,214.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,307.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BANC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

