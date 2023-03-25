JCSD Capital LLC Lowers Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

JCSD Capital LLC reduced its stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Amerant Bancorp makes up 2.8% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JCSD Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Amerant Bancorp worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $22.09 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $747.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.