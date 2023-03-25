Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of FL opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.82%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

