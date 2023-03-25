JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.067 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

