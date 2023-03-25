Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys 5,076 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,106. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $109.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.29.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

