Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,856,868,000. Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 493,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.63. 366,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

