Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Invests $261,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,198 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Stock Performance

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,852,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,389,920. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $237.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

