Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 3,778 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVLU. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IVLU stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 396,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,288. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

