Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 40,524 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 892,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,524 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF makes up 4.6% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $19,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,868,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,662,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 520,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,005. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

