Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,067.07

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,067.07 ($25.38) and traded as low as GBX 1,933.87 ($23.75). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 1,955 ($24.01), with a volume of 502,720 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.47) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,221.43 ($27.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,223.10, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,159.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37.

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,968 ($24.17) per share, with a total value of £354.24 ($435.02). Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

