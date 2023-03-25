Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,067.07

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,067.07 ($25.38) and traded as low as GBX 1,933.87 ($23.75). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 1,955 ($24.01), with a volume of 502,720 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.47) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,221.43 ($27.28).
Johnson Matthey Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,223.10, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,159.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Matthey
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.