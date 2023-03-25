JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Shares Down 4.1%

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €48.25 ($51.88) and last traded at €48.25 ($51.88). Approximately 8,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.30 ($54.09).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on JOST Werke in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

JOST Werke Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.69. The stock has a market cap of $718.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.