JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($14.74) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FEVR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.28) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.77) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,208.33 ($14.84).

FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,211 ($14.87) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,669.70, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.17. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 804.50 ($9.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,889.50 ($23.20). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,093.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,034.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

