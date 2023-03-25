JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 746.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,425 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,564,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 335.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 57,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 44,279 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 404,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.26.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.