Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.10.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

