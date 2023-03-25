Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $86.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

