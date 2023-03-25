Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 517 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,762,000 after buying an additional 87,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,625,000 after buying an additional 24,069 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,957,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,278,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

