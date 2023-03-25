Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

