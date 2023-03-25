Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $44.34 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,318. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

