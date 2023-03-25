Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,053 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,893.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,484,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 534,386 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,895,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,210,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,264,000 after purchasing an additional 413,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMT opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.54. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

