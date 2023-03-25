Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,936 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF makes up 1.3% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA URA opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

